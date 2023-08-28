Spartans Drop Road Contest at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (WILX) - An early deficit proved to be too much for 14th-ranked Michigan State women’s soccer to overcome, as the Spartans fell to Colorado, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Prentup Field in Boulder.

The Spartans fall to 3-1-0 (0-0-0 B1G) with the loss, while the Buffaloes move to 3-1-0 (0-0-0 Pac-12).

“I just think it was a failure of execution today for us, said head coach Jeff Hosler. “We had wide-open players. We were really poor in the technical area of the game, which allowed Colorado to get out in transition and be dangerous where they’re really, really good at it.”

MSU held an 18-13 shot advantage and slight 5-4 advantage in shots on goal. CU’s Jordan Nytes earned the win in goal, recording five saves in a full 90 minutes of play. MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks was credited with the loss, also playing a full game in net.

A back-and-forth battle ensued through the opening minutes. MSU recorded three consecutive shots to threaten CU early, including an on-target shot from senior forward Ranya Senhaji to force a CU save, but was unable to net the icebreaker.

Colorado’s Shyra James broke open the scoring in the 37th minute after 15 minutes of play without a shot to give the Buffaloes a 1-0 lead. Graduate student Celia Gaynor and junior Jordyn Wickes threatened back-to-back equalizers in the 40th minute but were unable to tie the game. Freshman Bella Najera’s shot in the closing minute of the first half hit the crossbar, sending both squads to the locker room with a 1-0 CU lead.

The Spartan attack roared to life in the opening 10 minutes of the second half after a CU yellow card. Following the card, Gabby Mueller, Justina Gaynor and Mackenzie Anthony recorded shots, but failed to reach the back of the net for the equalizer. In similar fashion to the first half, several minutes of a defensive battle followed before CU’s Ally Clark double the Buffaloes’ lead in the 79th minute.

MSU recorded five shots in the closing 10 minutes but was unable to get on the board. Justina Gaynor recorded a team-high four shots, while Kaitlyn Parks registered three saves, including two in the second half.

“They (Colorado) have some really good pieces,” concluded Hosler. “They were able to capitalize when we weren’t in the first half and we didn’t do enough to change the tempo or the trajectory in the second half.”

The Spartans return home to face in-state foe Eastern Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 31. Kickoff at DeMartin Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

