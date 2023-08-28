Severe winds impact Eaton County sweet corn farm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been 4 days after strong storms barreled through Mid-Michigan. We are learning more about the extent of the damage.

An Eaton County sweet corn farm is working to recover after the storm by putting a new twist on how they harvest their crops.

“Pray Farms has been farming in Windsor Township since 1838,” said Henry Pray.

Henry Pray is the owner of Pray Farms. More than 180 years of providing sweet corn and more for the community. And now, intense winds from last week’s storm caused crops to flatten.

“I could tell that the speed of the wind it was going through… The power went out, so we knew it was probably some damage,” said Pray.

The sweet corn livestock can grow to be 5 ft tall. Even though the crops are flattened, Pray says naturally it will rise back up but won’t become straight again.

“The wind event comes along, that only delayed us a day or two,” said Pray. “We still were able to pick the corn, even though it’s laying down.”

Strong winds can force crops to uproot and result in less crop yield. While the storm could have been a total loss for the farm, he says the sweet corn can still be harvested.

On the flip side, the storm posed a setback for the farm.

“It’s an inconvenience because we’re already gonna endure it,” said Pray.

Pray says they’re more than 3 quarters through the sweet corn harvest. Since the crops are flattened, instead of pulling the corn harvester machine back and forth, it can only go in one direction. Causing more time for farmers.

Although he says the summer drought impacted the crops more.

“I’m more upset like I said with a drought that was not good because it happened early in the season when the plants were trying to put the root down or try to germinate,” said Pray.

Pray says the farm is moving forward with harvesting and hope to sell their sweet corn through Labor Day.

Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton County. Ingham and Livingston Counties also received emergency declarations.

