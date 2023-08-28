Advertise With Us

Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The month of August will wrap up with a supermoon – the third of four of the year.

And since this is the second supermoon in the same month, it is considered a super blue moon.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday morning at 11:55. According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days, from Tuesday to Friday morning.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will be Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
MSU ESports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy...
Meridian Township hosts innaugural pride event
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing a fire captain and a resident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election