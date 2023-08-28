Power being restored across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced they have restored power to 80% of the 200,000 homes and businesses that were affected by a fierce storm Thursday night that delivered up to 75 mph winds from Grand Rapids through Southeast Michigan.

Over 1,000 people are mobilized and starting the around-the-clock effort to restore power through the weekend.

Consumers said power will be restored by Monday, Aug. 28.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Customers should call 2-1-1 if they are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community, including warming centers. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intake. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless, and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said 15,000 customers who lost power during Thursday night’s storm had their power restored.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our crews have done to get homes and businesses restored quickly and safely, but I know there’s still more to do,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “To those who are still out of power, we know outages are frustrating and we’re working very hard to get the lights back on.”

10,708 DTE customers in Ingham County and Livingston County still have their lights out. Overall nearly 99% of DTE customers are with power as of Aug. 27.

