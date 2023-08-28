Advertise With Us

Potterville Public Schools closed Monday

(Potterville Public Schools)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Potterville Public Schools are closed Monday.

According to Potterville Elementary’s Facebook page, Potterville Public Schools are closed on Monday, Aug. 28. The public schools are offering free meals to community members at the Middle/High cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since many are still without power and resources.

“We will have a few options available, and families are welcome to stay as long as needed within the time frame,” wrote Potterville Elementary.

Potterville Public Schools were also closed on Friday due to a power outage.

See school closures across Mid-Michigan.

