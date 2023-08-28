Advertise With Us

Part of I-96 shut down temporarily due to low-hanging wire

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are warning drivers to avoid I-96 near Webberville due to road closures.

On Monday, at 11:18 a.m., Ingham County officials said both sides of eastbound and westbound I-96 are shut down for about half an hour due to a low-hanging wire.

This comes after severe storms tore through Mid-Michigan on Thursday where an EF2 Tornado touched down in the Webberville area.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

