New technical high school begins in Lansing

By Amaya Kuznicki and Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing students are back in the classroom as Monday marks the first day of school for the district, and some students are celebrating their first day at a brand new high school—Lansing Tech.

Students at Lansing Technical High School can learn everything from culinary arts to computer science.

Students start in ninth grade, and not only do students learn career and technical education, but they also do their academics alongside that.

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said so much went into getting the school up and running, but Monday is just the start of incredible work for many years.

“What’s so wonderful about this is we’re growing our own,” said Shuldiner. “These are our students that care about our community and imagine having theme now go into the workforce in this place where they can support and love it and make Lansing an even better city than it is already.”

Once students complete their four years at the high school, they will receive a certificate to help them get a job.

It’s not too late to enroll at Lansing Technical High School. There are still a few spots left. Visit the school district’s website to register.

