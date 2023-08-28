New aviation program in Jackson helps fill job need

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new Flight School in Jackson offers training for students to become pilots.

Clint White, who works for a Major Airline as a pilot, also owns Flight School of Jackson. He said now is the best time to train in a career as a pilot.

“Airlines are hiring typically 2,500 pilots a year. Right now, Boeing is forecasted out we are going to be short about 127,000 pilots in the near future,” said White.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, airline pilots earned an average salary of $202,180 annually in 2021. Even if you are not planning to fly for a major airliner, you could go into several different areas of aviation.

Chloe Miner, a Flight School of Jackson student, said she would like to fly planes for the rest of her life.

“I wanna fly for the airlines, and I also would like to be a fighter pilot and fly in an F16 or F35 for the United States Air Force,” said Miner.

If a career in Aviation is something you are interested in, you can find out more information on the business’ website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.