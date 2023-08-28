Advertise With Us

New aviation program in Jackson helps fill job need

(WILX)
By Justin Kent
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new Flight School in Jackson offers training for students to become pilots.

Clint White, who works for a Major Airline as a pilot, also owns Flight School of Jackson. He said now is the best time to train in a career as a pilot.

“Airlines are hiring typically 2,500 pilots a year. Right now, Boeing is forecasted out we are going to be short about 127,000 pilots in the near future,” said White.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, airline pilots earned an average salary of $202,180 annually in 2021. Even if you are not planning to fly for a major airliner, you could go into several different areas of aviation.

Chloe Miner, a Flight School of Jackson student, said she would like to fly planes for the rest of her life.

“I wanna fly for the airlines, and I also would like to be a fighter pilot and fly in an F16 or F35 for the United States Air Force,” said Miner.

If a career in Aviation is something you are interested in, you can find out more information on the business’ website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty
Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
MSU ESports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
Rebuilding after the Michigan storm
Rebuilding after the Michigan storm
Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy...
Meridian Township hosts innaugural pride event