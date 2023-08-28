Advertise With Us

MSU Releases Hockey Schedule

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced its upcoming season hockey schedule Monday which features 16 home games and season tickets are now on sale. The Spartans open October 7-8 in Munn Arena against Lake Superior State, a week end when the MSU football team is idle. The opening Big Ten series is at Ohio State November 3-4. Single game home tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at the Spartan ticket office. Adam Nightingale begins his second season as head coach.

