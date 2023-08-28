MSU Releases Hockey Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced its upcoming season hockey schedule Monday which features 16 home games and season tickets are now on sale. The Spartans open October 7-8 in Munn Arena against Lake Superior State, a week end when the MSU football team is idle. The opening Big Ten series is at Ohio State November 3-4. Single game home tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at the Spartan ticket office. Adam Nightingale begins his second season as head coach.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.