MSU Golf To Host Folds of Honor Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Again this year, Michigan State’s men’s golf team will open its fall season hosting the Folds of Honor Tournament at American Dunes in Grand Haven. MSU will be among 18 teams overall and the tournament runs three days beginning next Monday. Jack Nicklaus will be on site to open the ceremonies in a College/Am event on Sunday.

