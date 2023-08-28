MSU Golf To Host Folds of Honor Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Again this year, Michigan State’s men’s golf team will open its fall season hosting the Folds of Honor Tournament at American Dunes in Grand Haven. MSU will be among 18 teams overall and the tournament runs three days beginning next Monday. Jack Nicklaus will be on site to open the ceremonies in a College/Am event on Sunday.

