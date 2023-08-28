MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ESports players at Michigan State University played a big game of Super Smash Brothers (SSB) in what organizers said was the largest SSB event in Michigan history.

300 people including top-ranked players were at MSU to play a game of smash. Those top-ranked players included:

Onin: #6 Global Rankings (UltRank 2022)

Zinoto: #52 North America & #1 Michigan (2022 OrionRank

Iceknight: #200 North America & #1 Chicago

This came after students moved back on campus for the Fall 2023 semester.

The director of the ESports team, Christopher Bilski, said it was a first in what will be a recurring event at MSU to welcome students back.

“So it’s a perfect time, we thought for students to either connect and make new friendships or reconnect with old friendships,” It is a smash. Ultimate Tournament as well as the Smash Melee tournament. Um, and roughly we have about 250 to 300 competitors here today.”

