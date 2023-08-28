Advertise With Us

MSU Athletes To Donate NIL Money

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 100 Michigan State athletes will gather at the MSU Federal Credit Union downtown East Lansing branch at 4pm Thursday for a name image and likeness financial contribution ceremony. At least six MSU teams will be represented and the athletes will declare a portion of their NIL money to their favorite charities. Every MSU athlete who receives an NIL contract from Charitable Gift America must take part. The event is called This is Sparta! and it will last approximately an hour from 4-5pm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Releases Hockey Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Golf To Host Folds of Honor Tournament
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a...
Tigers Face Mostly Losing Teams in Final Month
Edwardsburg football game moved to Friday night due to expected heat
Week Two Features Two Key Local High School Football Games