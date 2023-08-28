MSU Athletes To Donate NIL Money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 100 Michigan State athletes will gather at the MSU Federal Credit Union downtown East Lansing branch at 4pm Thursday for a name image and likeness financial contribution ceremony. At least six MSU teams will be represented and the athletes will declare a portion of their NIL money to their favorite charities. Every MSU athlete who receives an NIL contract from Charitable Gift America must take part. The event is called This is Sparta! and it will last approximately an hour from 4-5pm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.