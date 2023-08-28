Mother of two picks up the pieces as severe storm puts her family out of their home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is still recovering from the major storm that hit the region Thursday night.

While thousands of people are still waiting for power to be restored to their homes, Arianna Peterson is one of many residents who must now look for a new home.

“I’m overwhelmed, I ain’t really slept in two days, so it’s constantly going through my head,” said Peterson.

Peterson was out to dinner with family when she received several calls that the tree from her neighbor’s driveway had fallen on her home. Resulting in damage to her roof and kitchen, making it unlivable.

“It’s a collapsed hazard zone so nobody’s allowed to go in there cause the house has shifted. They “red tagged” it, so if you go in there it’s a $500 fine fee.”

Peterson, a mother of two young boys who start school tomorrow, is now homeless with the storm also causing damage to her car.

“The house is a total loss along with the only transportation that she had,” said Heather Peterson, Arianna’s mother.

Heather quickly took to social media after reaching out to the Red Cross for help.

“We was told on Friday that, ya know, with them being so overwhelmed she might have to find her own place to stay until they can get to her. It’s kind of hard when everyone is kind of in the same boat that we’re in.”

Arianna is still waiting for assistance. She was able to stay with her sister over the weekend but now needs to find a new home for her family.

“They want to come, they can’t, they’re not really understanding that part but they’re trying to be patient,” Arianna said.

The family started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising money to pay the fees that come with renting a new home. However, any additional resources from the community are welcomed.

The American Red Cross issued the following statement:

The American Red Cross continues to have regular contact with our community partners in the mid-Michigan area to determine how we can best support the communities impacted by the storms. We remain ready to help those in need.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.