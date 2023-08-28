Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A musical duo performed at the Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty for a special service called “Strength, Vision and Courage: Songs by Women about Women.”

Folk music duo Susan Urban and Phil Cooper from February Sky performed Sunday morning.

The two are from Trout Lake in the upper peninsula and were touring. Their music is considered modern and original folk and Celtic original music with guitar, mountain dulcimer, banjo, and percussion. The band was in the area where the church asked them to visit.

“They happened to be in midland area for a music festival conference or something,” said worship committee member Sharon Pedersen. “And so, they were gracious enough to make the trek a little further to our little church in the country.”

