Meridian Township hosts inaugural pride event

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township brought residents together on Saturday for their inaugural pride festival.

The festival started at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 with a 5K fun run at the marketplace on the Green Pavilion. Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy resources.

There was even a proud puppy pageant.

Project coordinator Brian Shorkey said events like the Meridian Township Pride Festival are meant to remind people to be supportive of one another.

“In an era that we’ve entered where rights are actually being taken away from people, it is important for supportive organizations, supportive governments, to show that support openly,” said Shorkey. “So it isn’t just Meridian Township showing the support. Look at all the vendors we have showing up around us.”

