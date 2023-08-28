Advertise With Us

Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
MSU ESports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy...
Meridian Township hosts innaugural pride event
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing a fire captain and a resident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election