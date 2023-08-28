Lansing mayor issues state of emergency: What does that mean?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor issued a local state of emergency that addresses the impacts of Thursday’s severe storms that caused damage across Ingham County.

On Friday, Mayor Schor issued the state of emergency and laid out a list of what will happen as of Aug. 25, which puts more focus on emergency services that will all go to helping those affected by the storm. This includes resources, emergency responders, and strengthening communication.

Meanwhile, areas can be closed off immediately if deemed hazardous like flooding or damage.

Schor’s emergency declaration does the following:

Activation of the City’s Emergency Operations Plan to coordinate the response and recovery efforts among all relevant departments and agencies.

All available resources, personnel, and equipment are to be mobilized and directed to respond to the emergency situation, including but not limited to police, fire, public works, and emergency medical services.

Evacuation or shelter-in-place orders as necessary to protect the safety of residents in affected areas. Residents are urged to follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

Establishment of a communication system to provide regular updates and safety information to residents through various channels, including social media, local media outlets, and the City’s official website.

Coordination with relevant county, state, and federal agencies to request additional assistance and resources as needed.

Assessment and documentation of damages to public and private property for potential future recovery assistance.

Temporary closure of roads, bridges, or public areas deemed hazardous due to severe thunderstorms and high winds. Residents are advised to avoid these areas.

Authorization for emergency funds and obtaining necessary goods and services to address the emergency situation.

Schor stated that he urges all residents, businesses, and community organizations to cooperate with emergency personnel and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The declaration took effect immediately.

