LAFCU gives out donated school supplies in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are on their way back to school and a Lansing organization helped out by getting school supplies to incoming students.

On Saturday, LAFCU hosted their Back to School Extravaganza fundraiser where they accepted school supply donations to give out to kids. Free backpacks were available at the Village of Lansing early Saturday afternoon.

People stopped by and tried on a few backpacks before school arrived for some kids.

Organizers told News 10 that their reason for holding the event so late in the month was to make sure everyone got a backpack before school.

“This year we decided to be the last backpack giveaway before Lansing School District starts,” said Erica Lynn from the Village of Lansing. “That way, if anybody just didn’t have time or couldn’t get supplies, we can kind of help them out.”

Items donated included feminine products, pencils, paper, notebooks, and of course backpacks.

