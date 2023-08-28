Ingham and Eaton County leaders request Governor’s State of Emergency Declaration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders in Ingham and Eaton Counties are requesting a Governor’s State of Emergency or State of Disaster Declaration after Thursday’s severe weather.

On Monday, Aug. 28, county leaders asked for state assistance and financial reimbursement for county and local municipality expenses related to the storm response and cleanup efforts which would cover:

1) Employee overtime

2) Specialized equipment purchases

3) Rentals

4) Related Expenses

“I deem this incident to be beyond the control of this political subdivision and I respectfully request, for and on behalf of the citizens of this political subdivision, that you declare that a “state of disaster’ or “state of emergency” exists therein and that consideration be given, if conditions warrant, to petitioning the President of the United States for assistance provided by Public Law 93-288, as amended,” said Ryan Sebolt, chair on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

This comes after severe weather and high winds hit Mid-Michigan causing destruction on Thursday, Aug. 24.

