Healthy Options at Playa Bowls

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Who says you can’t eat out and eat healthy at the same time?

At Playa Bowls, you can do all of the above with their variety of menu options.

From pitaya, acai, chia pudding, oatmeal and more, the possibilities are endless with the type of bases you can create.

They also offer a variety of alternative milk options such as cashew, oat, soy, and almond milk.

After you have customized your base, top off your bowl with their fresh fruit.

Whether you’re looking for a nutritious and customizable bowl, a refreshing smoothie, or a delicious snack, Playa Bowls East Lansing has something for everyone.

For more information, visit https://www.playabowls.com/location/east-lansing/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.