Advertise With Us

Healthy Options at Playa Bowls

Who says you can’t eat out and eat healthy at the same time? Playa Bowls is helping you hit your health goals with their delicious bases and toppings!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Who says you can’t eat out and eat healthy at the same time?

At Playa Bowls, you can do all of the above with their variety of menu options.

From pitaya, acai, chia pudding, oatmeal and more, the possibilities are endless with the type of bases you can create.

They also offer a variety of alternative milk options such as cashew, oat, soy, and almond milk.

After you have customized your base, top off your bowl with their fresh fruit.

Whether you’re looking for a nutritious and customizable bowl, a refreshing smoothie, or a delicious snack, Playa Bowls East Lansing has something for everyone.

For more information, visit https://www.playabowls.com/location/east-lansing/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

ELPL
Fall into autumn reading with East Lansing Public Library
Rite Aid Flu Season
Head to Rite Aid to get your Flu Shot
ELPL
Fall into Fall Reading with East Lansing Public Library
Playa Bowls
Take into Delicious and a Healthy Options at Playa Bowls