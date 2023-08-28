Advertise With Us

Head to Rite Aid to get your Flu Shot

It’s never too early to get your flu shot and with everyone heading back to school, right now is the perfect time. Rite Aid shows us how!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s back to school season and back to work season for some, but that means flu season is approaching quicker than ever.

Rite Aid is making it easier for you to get your flu shot and protect and you and your loved ones.

Pharmacist Ramy Mana joined Studio 10 to highlight the many benefits of getting your flu shot this season.

We spoke about the multiple immunizations you can take to protect yourself this season.

Likewise, improving your health includes getting vaccinated but it doesn’t end there.

We discuss foods and daily practices to keep your self healthy throughout the season!

For more information on how to get your upcoming flu shot, visit https://www.riteaid.com/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

Playa Bowls
Healthy Options at Playa Bowls
ELPL
Fall into autumn reading with East Lansing Public Library
ELPL
Fall into Fall Reading with East Lansing Public Library
Playa Bowls
Take into Delicious and a Healthy Options at Playa Bowls