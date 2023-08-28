Head to Rite Aid to get your Flu Shot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s back to school season and back to work season for some, but that means flu season is approaching quicker than ever.

Rite Aid is making it easier for you to get your flu shot and protect and you and your loved ones.

Pharmacist Ramy Mana joined Studio 10 to highlight the many benefits of getting your flu shot this season.

We spoke about the multiple immunizations you can take to protect yourself this season.

Likewise, improving your health includes getting vaccinated but it doesn’t end there.

We discuss foods and daily practices to keep your self healthy throughout the season!

For more information on how to get your upcoming flu shot, visit https://www.riteaid.com/.

