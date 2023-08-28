Get a Head Start on Tax Season with Life Plan Financial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mike Douglas from Life Plan Financial is back with another lesson on how to maximize your retirement.

As stated, it’s not about how much you make, but how much you keep.

Whether you use an IRA, a 401 K, or any other type of investment account, Mike is explaining how taxation affects each type of retirement account.

We know for sure that taxes will increase in the future, but Mike suggests building an intentional map and strategy so that you are not cause by surprise in the future.

If you want to make sure that you have a solid tax strategy for retirement, Mike currently has a great offer.

For the first five callers with savings of $500,000 dollars or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan.

So this will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap analyzing where you are right now and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement.

For more information, you can call 517-200-3330 or visit, https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/.

