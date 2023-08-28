Fowlerville Community Schools hires new Assistant Superintendent

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A new Assistant Superintendent has been chosen for Fowlerville Community Schools.

Adva Ringle was hired to join the leadership team at Fowlerville Schools as the new Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services.

Ringle began working in the district on Aug. 2, replacing Tim Dowker who retired on Aug. 18. She was the Director of English Language Development and State and Federal Programs for the Novi Community School District. She received a Master of K-12 Educational Administration from Michigan State University and her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Matthew Stuard is the Superintendent of Fowlerville Community Schools.

“We’re thrilled to have Ms. Ringle join our Fowlerville family. Her track record of building robust systems and enhancing academic frameworks will benefit both staff and students,” said Stuard. “With her experience and leadership, we are positioned to continue building quality learning environments that empower and uplift students, shaping a brighter educational future for the Fowlerville Community.”

Ringle has taught in Holt Public Schools, Lowell Area Schools, and the Lansing School District.

