‘Find a Better Way’ Local musican response to gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Emotional music played throughout Sunday’s farmer’s market in East Lansing.

Songwriter Tom Heideman played the title track of his newly released song “Find A Better Way,” which he wrote in response to the mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed 3 students in February.

“It starts out soft, it gets real big,” said Tom Heideman. “Kind of my statement. Just kind of a big wall of people, you know, practically screaming, find a better way. That’s what my song is about. And I hope people hear it. I hope people like it. I hope that something can change.”

Heideman says he had been thinking of an idea related to the song for a while and felt this was a way to control gun violence. At the farmer’s market, he sang in harmonies with his wife Mary Koenigsknecht.

“I think everyone feels that we need a better way,” said Koenigsknecht. “So I think it’s a very powerful song and a very powerful message. We wish we could just wish and make things different but I think we have to work a little harder and maybe that starts within ourselves. Be kind and be good to each other.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.