Fall into autumn reading with East Lansing Public Library

Attention book worms: the East Lansing Public Library has got a lot of great programs in store for you this fall! Turn the page with us and check it out!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library is falling into reading this season!

They are re-introducing a few of their staff members into new positions this fall.

Angelo Moreno is stepping into the interim library director position, while Eric Berling remains as their Steam Educator and Rheanna Reeder remains as their teen services specialist.

This season, they have programs for people of all ages.

You can keep an eye out for their fall programs such as their From Page to Stage, Toddler Time, Lego Thursdays, their 14th annual National Fossil Day celebration and much more.

You can make yourself familiar with their new staff this season by stopping by during their business hours or during their fall events.

For more information visit, elpl.org.

