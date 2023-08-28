Fall into autumn reading with East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library is falling into reading this season!

They are re-introducing a few of their staff members into new positions this fall.

Angelo Moreno is stepping into the interim library director position, while Eric Berling remains as their Steam Educator and Rheanna Reeder remains as their teen services specialist.

This season, they have programs for people of all ages.

You can keep an eye out for their fall programs such as their From Page to Stage, Toddler Time, Lego Thursdays, their 14th annual National Fossil Day celebration and much more.

You can make yourself familiar with their new staff this season by stopping by during their business hours or during their fall events.

For more information visit, elpl.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.