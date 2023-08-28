Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Lugnuts look for wins as season comes to a close

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are back in town after a trip to Dayton that saw the team win four of six against the Dragons.

Broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni in the News 10 Studio to talk about some highlights from the weekend and preview the last homestand of the year.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

