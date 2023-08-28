Extra Innings: Lugnuts look for wins as season comes to a close

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are back in town after a trip to Dayton that saw the team win four of six against the Dragons.

Broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni in the News 10 Studio to talk about some highlights from the weekend and preview the last homestand of the year.

