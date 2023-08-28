Douglas J Aveda Institute helps students return to school in style

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You never get a second chance at a first impression, but thanks to Douglas J Aveda Institute, you don’t have to.

The salon is preparing students to return to school in style at their salon.

They offer hairstyling services such as haircuts, blowouts, treatments and so much more.

Not only can you return to school in style with a brand new hair-do but you can also relieve your stress with a body and massage treatment.

They’re not just dressing MSU Students, but any student in the local area can receive a 10% discount with a student ID.

Learn more about their back to school specials this by visiting, douglasj.edu/schoolofbarbering

