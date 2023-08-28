Advertise With Us

Douglas J Aveda Institute helps students return to school in style

Nicole stopped by the Douglas J Institute, where not only can you get hair and spa services, but also cosmetology education!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You never get a second chance at a first impression, but thanks to Douglas J Aveda Institute, you don’t have to.

The salon is preparing students to return to school in style at their salon.

They offer hairstyling services such as haircuts, blowouts, treatments and so much more.

Not only can you return to school in style with a brand new hair-do but you can also relieve your stress with a body and massage treatment.

They’re not just dressing MSU Students, but any student in the local area can receive a 10% discount with a student ID.

Learn more about their back to school specials this by visiting, douglasj.edu/schoolofbarbering

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

tax planning with Mike from Life Plan
Get a Head Start on Tax Season with Life Plan Financial
tax planning with Mike from Life Plan
Tax Planning for Retirement with LifePlan Financial
Sarah Pierce has a free festival frenzy for Rachelle for this week's weekend rundown!
Free Festival Frenzy for 517 Friday
Douglas J
Look School Year Ready at the Douglas J Institute