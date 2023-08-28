Consumers Energy: Over 80 percent of customers’ power restored

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy said over 80 percent of its customers’ power has been restored.

Consumers Energy said 83 percent of about 200,000 homes and businesses had their power restored following the devastating storm that hit Mid-Michigan on Aug. 24.

“Our crews worked tirelessly overnight to make significant progress restoring power and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to clean up the mess made by high winds and three confirmed tornadoes,” said Scott McIntosh, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm. “Restoring power is our No. 1 job and our lineworkers will continue putting in 16-hour shifts, around-the-clock until every last community is restored.”

Due to severe damage from Grand Rapids through Southeast Michigan, Consumers Energy will restore power in communities hit hardest by the end of Monday. Those communities are the following:

Kent County, including Plainfield, Lowell and surrounding areas

Ionia County, including Saranac, Clarksville and surrounding areas

Ingham County, including Stockbridge and the surrounding area

Eaton County, including Grand Ledge, Dimondale, Potterville and surrounding areas

Jackson County, including Jackson, Napoleon, Brooklyn and surrounding areas

Livingston County, including Cohoctah Township, Deerfield Township and surrounding areas

Customers can report an outage and check the status of the outage by visiting Consumers Energy’s website. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, text ‘REG’ to 232273, or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Consumers Energy urges people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. The company also asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep the following safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear to go past workers on roadsides safely.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

Sometimes, the mast holding the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

