Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONCORD, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Rescuing, Humanity, Intervention, Neighborhood, Operations (RHINO) conducted an operation to identify and arrest people who use social media to find underage children for the purpose of having a sexual encounter.

On Friday, Aug. 25, authorities posed as a 14-year-old girl online and chatted with a 60-year-old man from Concord. The suspect was a volunteer firefighter in a local community. The man was told the person he was talking to was 14 years old.

Officials said the 60-year-old man sent nude photographs of himself standing next to a fire truck.

The man traveled to Marshall to meet the 14-year-old girl but was greeted by Sheriff’s Office deputies when he arrived. Officials said the man tried to escape but was arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail.

Sheriff Steve Hinkley from Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said children can have their privacy respected, but the internet can be a dangerous place.

“I don’t think any parent would allow their child to walk into a dark abandon building at night to explore,” said Sheriff Hinkley. “In many cases, when a child clicks on a link or enters an app or a chat room, that is exactly what they’re doing.”

Sheriff Hinkley said the 60-year-old man does not represent the volunteers in their community.

