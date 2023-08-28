CATA’s Spartan Service returns to MSU, route changes begin

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) resumed Spartan Service on all Michigan State University (MSU) campus routes and select off-campus routes.

On Aug. 28, all campus routes and services will resume regular campus service starting at 7 a.m. “Just remember, if the route number begins with a 3, you ride for free!” wrote CATA on Facebook.

The following other service changes will be implemented on Monday, Aug. 28:

Route 9 South Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd./Miller: Buses headed to the CTC will travel Allegan St., Pine St. and Hillsdale St. to Capitol Ave. in order to provide service to the Capitol Commons complex in downtown Lansing.

Route 20 South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel: Buses will travel one direction on Trappers Cove Trail and Beau Jardin Dr. The route will no longer travel on Belle Chase Blvd. Monday – Sunday, departure times for most stops will change by as much as 5 minutes throughout the year. Buses may depart up to 5 minutes earlier or later. Departure times from Shaw & Farm Boarding Area and MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 are not affected. Buses will not travel into Spartan Village during fall and spring semesters.

Route 23 MSU/Okemos/Haslett: Weekday buses will resume operating every 25 minutes between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Route 24 East Lansing/East Lake Lansing Road: Weekday trips will return to a 35-minute frequency between 6 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Route 25 North Harrison: Weekday buses will resume operating every 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Route 26 Abbot/Chandler: Weekday buses will again operate every 15 minutes between 6:54 a.m. and 6:10 p.m., then every 45 minutes until 11:24 p.m.

Weekday service to the three Lansing School District high schools will also resume on Aug. 28.

Everett High School: Route 5 South Cedar/Edgewood will resume travel to the high school with four inbound trips and four outbound trips to Stabler St. each morning and afternoon.

Sexton High School: Route 11 Colonial Village and Route 12 West Michigan/Waverly/LCC West will provide access to the high school.

Eastern High School: Route 13 Groesbeck Area will serve the high school at stops located on Saginaw Highway and Grand River. King Arthur’s Court will be served by Clinton Transit via one-way morning and afternoon trips.

Customers can obtain new schedules online, on buses, at CATA’s various facilities and at schedule racks throughout CATA’s service area.

For further information on service changes, email info@cata.org or contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at 517-394-1000, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.

