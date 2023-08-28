Big Ten Releases 2023-24 Hockey Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The full picture of the 2023-24 hockey campaign has come into focus with the release of the Big Ten hockey schedule on Monday.

Michigan State will host a total of 16 games at Munn Ice Arena in the upcoming season, will have home-and-road rivalry series against each of the Big Ten schools, and will potentially see two in-state foes at the Great Lakes Invitational in addition to a pair of non-conference series at Air Force and Boston College.

The eight-game non-conference schedule was released earlier this summer, with MSU hosting a season-opening series against Lake Superior State on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 – a pair of matinee tilts in the MSU football bye week.

The Spartans then have three Thursday-Friday series on tap: at Air Force (Oct. 12-13), at home against Canisius (Oct. 19-20), and then at Boston College (Oct. 26-27).

The Conference slate begins Nov. 3-4 with a series at Ohio State, followed by back-to-back home series against Penn State (Nov. 10-11) and Wisconsin (Nov. 17-18). The month wraps with two games at defending regular-season champion Minnesota over Thanksgiving weekend, playing Friday (Nov. 24) and Sunday (Nov. 26).

MSU has just one home series in December, hosting Notre Dame (Dec. 8-9) before the exam and holiday break. The Spartans will once again participate in the Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena, taking on Ferris State in the semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 28 and either Alaska or Michigan Tech the following evening.

The new year begins with the tradition of playing the US National Team Development program (Friday, Jan. 5) before returning to conference play the following weekend. MSU will travel to Penn State (Jan. 12-13) before a home-and-home with archrival Michigan – the teams will play Friday Jan. 19 at Munn before the return engagement the following night in Ann Arbor. The month wraps by hosting Minnesota (Jan. 26-27).

The month of February sees three home and three road tilts, starting with a pair of games at Notre Dame Feb. 2-3. MSU returns to Ann Arbor on Feb. 9, and then takes on the Wolverines in the Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10. After a bye week, the month closes with a two-game set against Ohio State (Feb. 23-24). For the final series of the regular season, MSU heads to Madison to tangle with Wisconsin (March 1-2).

Once again, the Big Ten Tournament will be held on campus sites in each of the three rounds, always at the home rink of the higher seed. It begins with a best-of-three quarterfinal series from March 8-10, with single-game semifinals on Saturday March 16 and the championship game on Saturday, March 23.

Season tickets are on sale now through the Spartan Ticket Office, with single-game tickets due to go on sale on Friday Sept. 15.

