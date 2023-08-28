Advertise With Us

Albert El Fresco closes for the season

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Albert El Fresco social district is closing for the fall season.

Albert El Fresco is located in downtown East Lansing between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue.

Although the social district is closing, the streets that were closed to accommodate the area open on Monday, so drivers should have a smoother commute as they head out the door.

City officials said Albert El Fresco will reopen next summer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
MSU ESports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy...
Meridian Township hosts innaugural pride event
Brad Cournaya
Man convicted of murder in 2008 disappearance of Ingham County woman to be sentenced