Albert El Fresco closes for the season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Albert El Fresco social district is closing for the fall season.

Albert El Fresco is located in downtown East Lansing between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue.

Although the social district is closing, the streets that were closed to accommodate the area open on Monday, so drivers should have a smoother commute as they head out the door.

City officials said Albert El Fresco will reopen next summer.

