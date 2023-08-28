AG Nessel shares thoughts on Gov. Whitmer’s MiLEAP

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to a request by the State Superintendent for a formal opinion on the creation of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP).

MiLEAP was created in an executive order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on July 11, 2023. The department is tasked with improving outcomes for students from preschool through postsecondary school.

On Aug. 9, State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice requested a formal Attorney General opinion regarding MiLEAP directed by the State Board of Education (SBE).

Attorney General Nessel stated that an opinion on the executive order (EO) is premature.

“At this point, the EO is not yet effective and therefore has not been implemented by MiLEAP. And the Board acknowledges that, at this point, there is only the potential for overlap in the future, and no specific set of facts was provided for review.”

She later stated her thoughts on the facial constitutionality of the executive order.

“[T]he EO, in section 9(a), specifically states that, ‘[n]othing in this Executive Order should be construed to diminish the constitutional authority of the State Board of Education . . . .’ Therefore, the plain language of the EO indicates that it is intended to create a spirit of cooperation, coordination, and collaboration between MiLEAP and the Board that will complement the Board’s activities, while also specifically precluding MiLEAP from infringing on the Board’s constitutional authority. If that intent is honored, it creates a set of circumstances under which the EO would be valid. As a result, the EO is clearly not unconstitutional on its face.”

The executive order will become effective in December.

