36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues after storm damage

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Civil War Muster began their weekend-long event with a Grand All-American Military Ball after Thursday’s storm damage.

After major storms ran through Mid-Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Jackson Civil War Muster was left with damaged tents and sets. The organization said on their GoFundMe that nearly all of their equipment, including their muster headquarters tent, was destroyed in the storm.

Their goal is set at $1,500.

The organization still had its Grand All-American Military Ball on Saturday where people dressed in both Union and Confederate uniforms and joined hands in what organizers said was a ball in front of the falls.

“So we see museums, we read books, but right here you can see the 1860s come to life, not just on the military battlefield, but in the civilian life as well. And what was life like for the ball,” said Maurice Imhoff from the muster.

2023 was the 36th year of the Civil War Muster.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.