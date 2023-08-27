Webberville Schools to be closed on Monday

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - School has been closed for kids in Webberville on Monday—just days after a Tornado ripped through the area.

On Sunday, the Webberville Community Schools Facebook page announced that schools across the district will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28.

This comes after severe storms tore through Mid-Michigan on Thursday where an EF2 Tornado touched down in the Webberville area.

According to the DTE outage map, Webberville has a significant amount of customers without power.

