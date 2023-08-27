Advertise With Us

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive late Saturday afternoon.

The Lansing Police Department said they found two people dead at the apartment on the 4000 block of Woodbridge in Lansing at 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

