Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across Mid-Michigan are invited to Manchester, Grass Lake, and Grand Ledge for free meals after severe thunderstorms ripped through the area Thursday.

According to Consumers Energy, people living in Manchester can head to the Grand River Brewery at Manchester Market for breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and drinks. The community breakfast is at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Grass Lake residents can head out to the Grass Lake Willis Field Complex on Willis Road for lunch from noon til 2 p.m. People can get a free hamburger and fries meal with a choice of drink supplied by the Baby Bear Burger food truck.

People living in Grand Ledge can head out at noon to the Saginaw Highway A&W for a free hot dog and root beer combo.

All events will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Consumers said they want to support customers affected by this week’s storm and express their gratitude for people’s patience and cooperation as their crews work to restore power.

