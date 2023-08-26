Williamston stung late at Zeeland East in opener

ZEELAND, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston showed it still has some offensive prowess but suffered a late 4th quarter letdown and fell in its opener at Zeeland East 35-28.

Zach Cribbs fired an 80-yard touchdown pass to Max McCune to put the Hornets up 7-0 and Cribbs had an outstanding night in his first game as starting quarterback.

Williamston led 28-27 late but with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter before Zeeland East scored the go-ahead touchdown and had a successful two-point conversion to seal the deal.

Williamston drove two hours to Zeeland Thursday night only to have storms force postponement so after driving back home very late Thursday, the Hornets bussed back to Zeeland for the Friday makeup. It was 8 hours on the road for one game.

