Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a car lost control on Sycamore Street Saturday morning.

On Aug. 26 at around 3 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s said one car lost control and crashed into multiple parked cars on Sycamore and Schoolcraft Streets in Holt.

Two passengers, both 16-year-old girls from Mason, died on the scene. Meanwhile, police said the driver, an 18-year-old man also from Mason, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.