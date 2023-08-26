Advertise With Us

Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash

(Jace Harper)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a car lost control on Sycamore Street Saturday morning.

On Aug. 26 at around 3 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s said one car lost control and crashed into multiple parked cars on Sycamore and Schoolcraft Streets in Holt.

Two passengers, both 16-year-old girls from Mason, died on the scene. Meanwhile, police said the driver, an 18-year-old man also from Mason, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

