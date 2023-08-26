St. Johns opens season with win over Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns was looking to start the season on a high note and the Red Wings did all of that in a 54-14 blitzing of Okemos.

With plenty of offense to cruise to a comfortable lead, Michael Berkhousen came up with the big defensive play of the night with a sack and strip of the quarterback, before Evan Peele scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.

The loss extended Okemos’ losing streak to 31 games, dating back five seasons.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.