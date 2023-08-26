Advertise With Us

St. Johns opens season with win over Okemos

Red Wings go wire-to-wire in win.
Okemos can't snap losing streak, falls to St. Johns
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns was looking to start the season on a high note and the Red Wings did all of that in a 54-14 blitzing of Okemos. 

With plenty of offense to cruise to a comfortable lead, Michael Berkhousen came up with the big defensive play of the night with a sack and strip of the quarterback, before Evan Peele scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown. 

The loss extended Okemos’ losing streak to 31 games, dating back five seasons.

