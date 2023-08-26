Power companies work to restore damage done by severe thunderstorms, tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Line crews from Consumers Energy and Lansing Board of Water (BWL) and Light are continuing their restoration of power for the thousands of Mid-Michigan residents still left in the dark.

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said a near 100 workers from out of state have been called in to assist. He said the aftermath of Thursday’s severe weather is being considered one of the largest restoration efforts in BWL history.

Although 10,000 customers have been restored as of Saturday morning, there are 17,000 people still affected. Peffley said his line crews are working diligently to get power back as quickly as possible.

“We’re hoping to bring another 10,000 back on today,” he said. “And then over the next two or three days after that, continue to whittle the numbers down.”

Peffley said power areas where the largest number of customers are being affected will take priority. Based on estimations provided through the BWL outage map, some homes and businesses are expected to have restored power by Aug. 27, while others may not be restored for several days. Homes equipped with a mast to supply power cannot be restored without the assistance of an electrician.

As for the 100,000 Consumers Energy customers still without power, Senior Vice President of Operations, Leeroy Wells Jr., said crews are working long hours for a speedy restoration. He said Consumers Energy is anticipating full restoration before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Thank you for your patience,” he said. “We are working quickly, but safely, to ensure public safety, as well as the safety of our line workers.”

Downed trees and power lines remain scattered across the city of Lansing. With every hour that passes, people like Rose Lizaire grow even more hopeful that their block will be the next to see power again. Without it, she said it’s been difficult to take care of her young children.

“The hardest part is at night. We’ve got to take baths earlier in the day while the sun is still out,” she said. “Food, we’ve got to make (my son) a bottle, water, just keeping them cool.”

On Stillwell Avenue, in Lansing’s south side neighborhood of Churchill Downs, neighbors on one side of the street were restored by Saturday morning, while those on the opposite side of the street are still waiting for power. Neighborhood association volunteer Judy Redding said she’s thankful for their generator, which she’s been using to help her neighbors out.

“We can offer coffee to the neighbors, we can offer a charging station to the neighbors,” she said. “And then you get to see your neighbors and visit, so those things have been benefits.”

Line crew efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by Lizaire, who said she’s prepared to wait this out.

“I see the men working, so I know they’re working hard, and they’ve got to work safe,” she said. “We’re just chilling until it comes back on.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the damage done by Thursday’s storms was shocking to see, and like Lansing residents, he’s hopeful for a quick restoration and clean up. He said residents struggling in any way are encouraged to call the city’s 311 line for help.

Peffley is reminding residents not to touch any downed powerlines, and when driving on neighborhood streets, be aware of crews at work.

