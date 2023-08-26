Advertise With Us

One arrested in Delhi Township after domestic violence incident

(WLUC)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man was arrested and charged with domestic violence Saturday morning after running from police.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Michigan State Police troopers went to the area of US-127 near Holt Road for a domestic violence situation in a car. Police said it involved a man and a woman.

Just before police arrived, the man fled on foot into the nearby woods.

Troopers sent their K9s into the wooded area and found the 27-year-old suspect a little over three hours later.

He was arrested and put in Ingham County Jail on charges such as Domestic Violence, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Violation of a Personal Protection Order.

