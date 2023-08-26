Mason smothers Holt to win Cedar Street Bowl

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - After Mason was leading Holt 21-7 midway through the second quarter, weather came through and postponed its originally scheduled Thursday game.

The Bulldogs and Ras met up to play at Haslett Friday evening and the Bulldogs didn’t lose a step, as senior tailback AJ Martell rushed 15 times for 194 yards and four total touchdowns in a 52-14 win.

“It feels pretty good to get the season finally started. We got started last night and we got shut down pretty early,” Mason head coach Gary Houghton said. “It felt good to come back and start fast and put this game away.”

In the win, the Bulldogs take home the Cedar Street Bowl trophy, which is a piece of hardware they’re always looking to secure.

“We lost it two years ago, this was the first time playing Holt in awhile. Everyone loves a trophy game,” Martell said. “We don’t want to see the other team holding the trophy, so I think we all had that in the back of our minds. So we just had to play our best and then to actually take home the trophy, that’s what it’s all about.”

Senior quarterback Nick Wells played admirably in place of usual starter Cason Carswell, who missed the opener due to undisclosed disciplinary issues.

Mason will travel to DeWitt next week, in what figures to be one of the better high school football games in the the state that night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.