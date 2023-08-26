Leslie has no problem with Dansville in opener

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Leslie opened the new season on the road and used a stifling defense while quarterback Jayden Colby kept the Dansville defense off-balance the whole game in a 49-6 smothering of the Aggies.

The Blackhawks are coming off a two-win season and 10 consecutive losing seasons and also avenged a 26-7 loss in the 2022 season opener to Dansville.

Leslie will look for a 2-0 start in Week 2 if it can get a win over Stockbridge.

The Blackhawks have not won their first two games since 2012.

