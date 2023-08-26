Lansing Catholic avenges loss to Waverly in season-opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic came out flat Thursday night in its season opener against Waverly and trailed 14-7 at the half when the storms caused suspension of the game.

It was resumed Friday afternoon and due to a power outage at Waverly, the second half was played at Lansing Catholic and the Cougars were an entirely different team, storming back to beat the Warriors 35-20.

Junior quarterback Alex Fernandez was a different player than he was Thursday, as he connected with receiver Braden Rabideau on three scores and ran one in himself to put the game away.

The Cougars avenged a season opening loss to Waverly last year to win by 15 points and set up a Week 2 showdown vs. Lansing Sexton

