Jackson Lumen Christi begins title defense, blanks Michigan Center

Titans roll in season-opener.
Jackson Lumen Christi begins title defense with dominant win over Michigan Center
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi opened defense of its Division 7 state championship with a dominating 41-0 rout of Michigan Center. 

Logan Decker led the Lumen defense with a couple of quarterback sacks and a dominating performance and Owen Matthews had a big rushing game for the Titans who won their season opening game for the fifth time in the last six years.

