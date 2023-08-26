Jackson Lumen Christi begins title defense, blanks Michigan Center

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi opened defense of its Division 7 state championship with a dominating 41-0 rout of Michigan Center.

Logan Decker led the Lumen defense with a couple of quarterback sacks and a dominating performance and Owen Matthews had a big rushing game for the Titans who won their season opening game for the fifth time in the last six years.

