Game of the Week: DeWitt overcomes double-digit deficit to top Haslett for 16th straight time

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - For nearly two and a half quarters, the Haslett Vikings looked like the better football team against DeWitt, a team that’s bested the Vikings the last 15 consecutive meetings.

Haslett was leading 10-7 with 8:34 to go in the third quarter, before inclement weather postponed Thursday’s original game to Friday.

DeWitt looked sluggish. And it knew it.

But when Haslett re-took the field Friday night and subsequently planted their own flag on the Panther logo at midfield, it certainly poked the bear.

Senior Nakai Amachree put the Vikings up 17-7 with his second touchdown of the game, but from there, junior QB Elliot Larner shouldered the load, and helped DeWitt score 20 unanswered points to beat Haslett 27-17.

“Never had a team do that here. So I mean our guys certainly weren’t very excited about it,” DeWitt head coach Rob Zimmerman said. “I’m just super proud of our effort, our kids kept their composure with that stuff.”

Larner is in his first full season as the Panthers’ primary signal-caller and in his first start, did not dissapoint.

Larner was a modest 6-for-9 passing with 69 yards, but it was his mobility in the pocket that Haslett simply had no answer for.

The junior QB carried the ball 31 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

“It feels amazing. So them coming in here yesterday, we were a little stunned when they hit us in the first half, but when someone comes and plants a flag on our field like that, it just ain’t gonna happen. So we got to come out and show ‘em what’s up.”'

DeWitt moves to 1-0 on the season and now readies for what figures to be one of the games of the year in the area, as Mason comes to Panther territory next Thursday.

The Bulldogs have reached consecutive state semifinals and are coming off a 52-14 beatdown of Holt in their opener.

“They’re obviously really really good. They’re a senior-dominated team and we’re young, so obviously we’ll be the underdogs,” Zimmerman said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to play them. We know we’ll have to play great to beat them, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

