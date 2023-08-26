Gabe Priddy era at Olivet begins in low-scoring loss

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet entered the new season coming off a high following six straight seasons of at least seven wins but Remus Chippewa Hills had other ideas and used a stingy defense to spoil the Eagles’ home opener, 6-2.

The Eagles sniffed the end zone late but a 4th down play came up just short and Chippewa Hills celebrated a big opening night win on the road.

