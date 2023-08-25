Advertise With Us

Woman in critical condition after Eaton Rapids crash

She was airlifted to a local hospital
A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash in Eaton Rapids
A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash in Eaton Rapids
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is in the hospital after a single car crash on Kinneville Road near Onondaga Road in Eaton Rapids.

Police tell News 10 the 22-year-old was driving west on Kinneville when she lost control, swerved and hit a tree.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded just before 12:30 Friday morning.

She was airlifted to a local hospital, and is in critical condition.

