Woman in critical condition after Eaton Rapids crash

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is in the hospital after a single car crash on Kinneville Road near Onondaga Road in Eaton Rapids.

Police tell News 10 the 22-year-old was driving west on Kinneville when she lost control, swerved and hit a tree.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded just before 12:30 Friday morning.

She was airlifted to a local hospital, and is in critical condition.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.