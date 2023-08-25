Why isn’t there air conditioning in many public schools?

VANDERCOOK LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the extreme heat today, many schools decided to close early. That includes most Jackson County schools, which only held a half day.

With 30 kids in one room, hot temperatures can turn unbearable quick. That’s why Vandercook Lake, among other Jackson districts, made the collective decision to have a half day.

“Would you say a majority of Jackson county schools?” said News 10′s Erin Bowling.

“Absolutely, I would say almost all of us. I know there’s a couple that stayed open, but they got air conditioning throughout their buildings and their classrooms.” said Tre Lowder, Vandercook Lake’s Superintendent.

Lowder says student safety is their first priority. While many point to air conditioning, he says for their small district with just two buildings, adding AC would cost them over two and half million dollars.

“It’s difficult, but we are in the process of getting it done. A lot of the other school districts are in the process of getting it done.” said Lowder.

In one classroom at Vandercook Lake High School, they have an indoor thermometer. Yesterday by 2:00, that thermometer read 100.2 degrees.

“It’s bad. It is. Can’t bring kids back into that environment, I mean it’s like being in an easy bake oven.” said Lowder.

Aside from the health concerns, he says kids can’t focus while they have sweat dripping down their back and face. Very similar to a snow day, he says they don’t take these decisions lightly.

“It’s a double edge sword. For our parents who can’t secure daycare, it hurts and I get it.” said Lowder.

While they add air conditioning units when funds become available, he hopes everyone can try to keep their cool.

Vandercook Lake says 80% of the district’s elementary school is air conditioned. They use a portion of their sinking fund to add more units when they can.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.